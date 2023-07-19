ADVERTISEMENT

Residents complain about ganja menace in Salem

July 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 Residents of Vaikalpattarai has said that ganja sales in their area are affecting the residents and demanded stern action to curb the menace.

In a petition submitted to the district administration here on Wednesday, residents said that one-acre land belonging to the Corporation is located on Vaalkaradu Road in their area where sale of ganja takes place frequently.

They said it is also used by people for consuming alcohol who squat on the road causing inconvenience to the people. Residents also claimed that they were also abused and threatened by persons after having the contraband. Hence, they demanded action against such persons.

