Residents clean-up drainage canal

Stating that the corporation had failed to clean the drainage canal for the past six months resulting in carry bags and plastic bottles clogging the drains, residents of Thayumanavar Street in Kollampalayam deployed an excavator and removed the waste materials on Saturday.
Residents said that hundreds of houses were located near the canal that runs for many kms carrying sewage from households. All these years, residents dumped municipal solid waste, including plastic waste, in the canal resulting in frequent clogging.
“During rainy season, overflowing canal is a major concern for us and the civic body failed to remove the bushes and the waste or desilt it,” said a resident.
She said that water in borewells and wells had become contaminated due to the drain and many complain of skin diseases. “We were asking the officials to clean the drain for many months. Since, the situation turned worse, 16 families collected money and deployed the machine for cleaning”, said a resident.
Waste materials removed from the drain were dumped along the road and residents, condemning the corporation, besieged the garbage collection vehicle on Saturday.
Later, corporation officials arrived at the spot and held talks with the residents.
Officials said that all the excavators were deployed for controlling the fire at the compost yard at Vendipalayam and added that they will deploy a tractor to remove the waste dumped on the road. Officials also assured to clean the drain regularly. Later, the protest was withdrawn.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath