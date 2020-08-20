Residents build makeshift bridge to reach their villages

Udhagamandalam Local residents of three villages near Puliyampara in Gudalur, which became inaccessible due to the bridge leading to their village being damaged during the heavy rain and subsequent flooding in early August, have joined together and have used fallen trees as bridge to reach their villages.
Residents said that the bridge leading to three villages in the vicinity was damaged after water levels along the Pandiar River, which flows through the village, rose during the rain and damaged the pillars supporting the bridge. More than a hundred families reside in the three villages.
R. Nambunath, a resident of Kozhikolli, the largest of the three villages in the area, said that the revenue department and district administration had been informed about the damaged bridge. “They came immediately afterwards to inspect it, and promised to sanction the construction of a new bridge,” he said.
However, as the construction of the bridge would take a few months to complete, local residents decided to take matters into their own hands, and collected a few trees that had become uprooted during the rain. They used the large trees to build a temporary bridge that will allow residents to move between Puliyampara and their villages.
Local residents said that heavy vehicles were prohibited from using the temporary bridge, and called on the district administration to speed up the construction of a concrete bridge.
