Residents block road demanding steps to prevent accidents at Karattupalayam in Erode

Published - September 16, 2024 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
People staging a road roko on Erode – Gobichettipalayam Road at Karattupalayam in Erode demanding steps to prevent accidents on Monday.

People staging a road roko on Erode – Gobichettipalayam Road at Karattupalayam in Erode demanding steps to prevent accidents on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With accidents becoming commonplace on Erode – Gobichettipalayam Road at Karattupalayam in Erode, over 100 people staged a road block demanding effective steps to complete the ongoing road widening works at the earliest on Monday.

In the past two months, six persons lost their lives and many suffered injuries on the road, where four-laning works are under way, the people said. They urged the Highways Department officials to expedite the work. They wanted speed-breakers installed on the stretch so that pedestrians, two-wheelers and other vehicles can cross the road safely at the junctions.

The police and Highways Department officials held talks with the protesters and promised to look into their demands. Later, the protest was withdrawn. 

