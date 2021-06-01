Residents’ association provides nursing staff support to dist. administration

Race Course and Neighbourhood Association has said that it had provided nursing staff support to the district administration.

In a release, the organisation said it had sent 106 nurses to the administration, which had deployed them in Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, primary health centres, COVID-19 Care Centres and vaccination centres.

The association, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation and a few individuals had played a supportive role by volunteering to bear the cost of compensation or stipend for the 106 nurses for three months, which was around ₹50 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and PSG College of Technology had come forward to provide accommodation and food for the nurses, the release also said and added that the Coimbatore Corporation and chipped in with transport support for the nurses to reach their work spots.

As there was an additional requirement of 75 nurses, which the association learnt from its interaction with government doctors after advertising about the requirement, it had received 450 applications and the process was on to screen them, the release added.