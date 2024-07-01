Residents’ association president held for electrocution of two children in Coimbatore gated community

The Saravanampatti police have arrested the president of the residents’ welfare association in connection with the electrocution of two children of a gated community, Raman Vihar on Thudiyalur – Saravanampatti road, on May 23.

The police said Brigadier (retd) N.L. Narayanan, who is the president of Raman Vihar Owners Association for the year 2024-25, was arrested on June 28.

Brig. Narayanan is the fourth person to have been arrested in connection with the electrocution of Vyoma Priya, 8, and Jiyanash Reddy, 5, when they were playing in the children’s park in the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) gated community on May 23 evening.

The police initially registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural or suspicious death) of the CrPC. The offence was later altered to 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and the police arrested two contract workers for the garden and an electrician, namely P. Murugan, 45, of Saravanampatti, A. Srinivasan, 55, of Vadavalli and B. Siva, 29, of Dindigul.

A senior police officer said Brig. Narayanan was arrested late on June 28 and he was granted bail. He is the fourth accused in the case.

According to the police, Jiyanash Reddy suffered electric shock first when he was climbing the metal steps of a slide in the park, which was installed in April this year. Vyoma Priya ran to help the boy and she also suffered electric shock after getting in contact with the metal steps of the slide.

The investigation by the police and an inspection by officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation found out that a faulty underground power cable, which was to supply electricity to a light in the garden, led to the electrocution. The police said further investigation in the case was on.

