Residents’ association installs 16 CCTV cameras

The Greenfields Welfare Association in Udhagamandalam, which has been working towards ensuring more effective delivery of basic services for residents in the area, unveiled a network of 16 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to help them with keeping the area secure. At an event organised at a school in the area, Ooty Town Deputy Superintendent of Police P.M. Thangavel, who was the chief guest at the event, said that the CCTV cameras installed in the area would lessen the workload of the town police.

“The newly-installed cameras will ensure better vigilance about the movement of people in the area, and consequently, prevent crimes,” said Mr. Thangavel, adding that he hoped the residents could get together and install even more cameras in the area in the future.

“The Nilgiris district police are always here to help and assist the residents to make the community safer,” said the DSP.

The members said that they had been working over the last couple of years to ensure that residents have access to clean drinking water and that other services, like repairs on leaky drains are carried out by the municipality.