Residents asked to participate in survey to assess ease of living

To assess feedback from citizens on quality of life, economic ability and sustainability, the Erode Corporation will be conducting “Ease of living perception survey” from February 1 to 29 and has asked the residents, students, social activists and others to participate in the survey.

Addressing media persons, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that the Corporation, under the special purpose vehicle Erode Smart City Limited, was implementing projects worth ₹ 916.08 crore and was recently awarded for showing best performance in implementation of the projects among Round 4 cities in the country. The survey, conducted by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, based on “#My City My Pride”, was to get feedback from the citizens who needed to answer 24 questions on the ease of living in the city.

Flex banners with QR code would be placed in places where the people gather in large numbers and participants need to scan the QR code after which a page with link eol2019.org/citizenfeedback would open. Participants should select Citizen’s Feedback, Tamil Nadu, as the State and Erode City and answer the questions. Questions related to affordability of quality of education for children, quality healthcare services, rent, cleanliness, garbage collection system, drinking water supply, transportation, safety of women in public places, recreational facilities available, air quality and green cover needed to be answered by choosing the electives given.

Mr. Elangovan said the survey was also available offline and residents can contact the Corporation office over phone, send email, letter and can also visit the https://eol2019.org/Citizen Feedback%2c. He said that the current population of the city was about 5.5 lakh and requested the residents to participate in the survey in large numbers.