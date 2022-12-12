Residents appeal to repair damaged roads in Udhagamandalam

December 12, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM 

The Hindu Bureau

The badly-damaged Good Shed Road in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Recent spells of heavy rain have damaged the stretch of road between Hill Bunk Petrol Station and Udhagamandalam Railway Station, posing risk to motorists.

The stretch was very important for motorists making their way from the railway station towards the National Highway connecting Udhagamandalam town to Gudalur and there were potholes in multiple spots, said S. Barani, a resident who lives on Good Shed Road.

“The stretch also leads to the office of the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, and due to its steep gradient, it should be maintained in a much better state,” he added.

Residents said the road had damaged during the rain in August and September this year, with storm water drain and sewerage system overflowing and making the stretch extremely dangerous for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

“There are two particular spots less than a few hundred meters apart that have been badly damaged. At the very least, patch work can be undertaken along the most damaged sections before the entire stretch is re-laid,” said a resident of Woodcock Road.

When contacted, M. Gandhiraj, Udhagamandalam Municipal Commissioner, said the municipality had requested funds amounting to ₹19 crores to repair roads that were damaged during the rain.

