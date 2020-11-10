Residents allege illegal water connections in Samalapuram

Residents of Samalapuram Town Panchayat in Tiruppur district alleged that many houses received illegal water connections while no water supply was ensured to those residents who had been living there for over a decade.

One of the residents, S. Ramya from Ward No. 13 in Karugampalayam at Samalapuram, alleged that around 13 houses, which were constructed over 15 years ago in the area, had not received water connections yet. “Houses that were constructed only two years ago have received water connections,” she claimed. Many houses in the locality had multiple illegal water connections, she alleged, adding that no action was taken despite multiple representations to the Town Panchayat Office.

However, Executive Officer of Samalapuram Town Panchayat K. Geetha denied these allegations. Only one house in Karugampalayam was found to have had two water connections three days ago, she said. “After checking the records, we have cut one of the water connections of the house,” she said. Any complaints received will be investigated and necessary action will be initiated, Ms. Geetha said.