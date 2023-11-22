Residents advised to mask up as Coimbatore witnesses surge in viral flu cases

November 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With a surge in flu virus cases in Coimbatore district, especially among children and the elderly, the district administration has advised residents to wear mask and maintain a one-meter distance from others.

According to an administration-provided data, 1,945 fever camps were conducted in October. However, with a surge in cases reporting symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever, the number of camps established this month rose to 3,252. Correspondingly, the influx of visitors at these camps escalated from 77,922 in October to 1,19,941 in November. Currently, the recorded fever cases are 2,788 and cases with cough and cold 9,178.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, body ache, runny nose, headache, and cough. Although recovery typically occurs within seven days, individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, or cancer are advised to seek medical guidance for appropriate medication, the release said.

Apart from masking up, health officials recommend boiling drinking water thoroughly and allowing it to cool before consumption. Gargling with hot water and common rock salt is suggested for those experiencing throat hoarseness. “Wearing mask is not mandatory, but it is advised as it can help prevent the spread of airborne diseases. Those with symptoms should wear it,” District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told media persons on Wednesday.

For individuals requiring in-patient treatment, details can be obtained from both government and private hospitals in their respective areas of residence. Fever camps are being conducted by the district administration to facilitate diagnosis and treatment for confirmed cases. “Daily screening is being done at the Government Medical College as well,” Mr. Pati said.