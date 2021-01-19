Residential schools remain closed in the Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

19 January 2021 23:42 IST

In the Nilgiris, most residential schools remained closed for the time being, with school authorities stating that they plan to reopen by the end of the month.

“We are working on ensuring that the SOPs established by the government can be implemented before the schools and boarding can be reopened for students,” said an official from one of the schools.

Nilgiris district Chief Education Officer A. Nasrudeen said that the government had given its approval to residential schools to open as well, but said that some of them had chosen not to.

School education authorities said that of the 218 schools in the Nilgiris, there were 18,034 students who were studying in Class 10 and Class 12. Officials said that around 95 % of students in these two classes attended school on Tuesday.