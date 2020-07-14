Residential colony named as ‘Edappadiyar Nagar’ at Perundurai

As a tribute to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for bringing in two water supply schemes that benefit people in Perundurai, a residential colony was named as “Edappadiyar Nagar” here on Tuesday.

AIADMK Perundurai MLA and former Minister Thoppu ND Venkatachalam unveiled the name board at the colony that has 50 houses, located near Thoppupalayam, which is native place of Mr. Venkatachalam. “People here are facing water shortage for many years and the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹ 237 crore for the Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme that will mitigate the drinking water needs in 28 village panchayats in Perundurai Panchayat Union”, he told The Hindu.

The MLA said that an overhead tank with three lakh litre capacity is constructed near the colony and people will directly receive water in another six months from the tank.

“People came up with three names and I suggested the name “Edappadiyar” and asked them to decide and finalise it. They wholeheartedly agreed to the name”, he said and added that he had already named few colonies as Amma Nagar and MGR Nagar at Perundurai. The MLA said that Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme will also help water bodies in the union to get recharged and hence naming the colony after the Chief Minister is a tribute to him. “It is not for any political gain or publicity”, he added.

His move comes ahead of the CM’s visit to Erode for a review meeting scheduled on July 17.