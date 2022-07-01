Resident files contempt petition against Coimbatore Corporation

July 01, 2022 21:51 IST

A resident of Coimbatore has filed a contempt petition against the District Administration and the Corporation for not complying with the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

V. Eswaran, co-ordinator of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam, has filed a contempt petition with the Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, against the District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner for not enforcing the 2018 NGT order regarding waste dumping in Vellalore.

“As per the NGT order, the Corporation has to establish 65 micro compost centres (MCC) at various places within the Corporation limit to process the waste in a decentralised manner within four months” said Mr. Eswaran.

He alleged that even after four years of the NGT ruling, the civic body had only established 34 MCC, out of which only five were functioning. “Nearly 1,000 tonnes of waste generated every day from the Corporation limit is being dumped in Vellalore, which has the capacity to process only 500 tonnes of waste.”

Mr. Eswaran said that because of the delay in constructing MCCs, the waste was getting piled up in Vellalore. Out of 15.5 lakh cubic metre of waste piled up in Vellalore, the Corporation had processed only 9.5 lakh cubic metre through biomining.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said that the Corporation had taken cognisance of this issue and was working round the clock. “Tenders have been floated to operate five more MCCs. Once all the processing plants become functional, the waste will be processed in a decentralised manner,” she said.