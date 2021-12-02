Resident doctors demand NEET counselling for PG courses

Resident doctors staging a protest at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

02 December 2021 23:05 IST

‘We are overburdened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic’

Resident doctors at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital boycotted non-emergency services on Thursday demanding the Union Government to conduct counselling for NEET PG courses at the earliest.

There are close to 200 resident doctors at GMKMCH and the students have been conducting various protests to highlight their demand to conduct counselling for the next batch of postgraduate medical students at the earliest as they are overburdened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resident doctors said due to delay in conducting PG counselling, hospitals across the country were working without one-third of its workforce and the remaining doctors were working beyond their capacity to offer uninterrupted services to the public.

The protesters said a group of aspirants from the 2021 batch approached the Supreme Court in September demanding admission under EWS quota.

The case had been postponed for hearing to January 6.

The doctors said the NEET PG examinations for 2022 batch had to be held in January and the delay in hearing would affect in having workforce at the hospital.

The protesters urged the Centre to expedite NEET PG counselling for 2021 batch and unburden the overworking doctors.

With the third-year students preparing for the examinations, second year students were overburdened at the Hospital.

Boycott

They said they would boycott elective surgeries next as part of the protests.