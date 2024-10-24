Reservoirs near capacity as rainfall spurs flood alerts in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Water levels in reservoirs across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have risen close to maximum capacity due to the recent heavy rainfall, prompting district administrations to issue flood alerts and set up relief camps for people living along river embankments in case of dam overflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Coimbatore district, the discharge from Sholayar Dam has been increased to 983 cusecs, against an inflow of 705 cusecs, as the storage at 5,056 million cubic feet (mcft) slightly exceeded the maximum assigned capacity of 5,046 mcft. The water level has reached 160.19 feet, surpassing the permitted maximum of 160 feet.

Similarly, at Parambikulam Dam, the discharge has been raised to 1,975 cusecs against an inflow of 1,556 cusecs. The water level is currently 71.54 feet, just below the maximum depth of 72 feet, with storage at 13,302 mcft out of a possible 13,408 mcft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyar Dam has a water level of 119.15 feet, close to its maximum depth of 120 feet. The current storage stands at 3,805 mcft, compared to the capacity of 3,864 mcft. The inflow is 595 cusecs, while the discharge is being maintained at 508 cusecs.

In Tiruppur district’s Thirumoorthy Dam, the water level is at 54.63 feet against a maximum depth of 60 feet. The storage is 1,513 mcft out of a possible 1,744 mcft, with an inflow of 667 cusecs and an outflow of 573 cusecs.

At Amaravathy Dam, the water level has reached 86.5 feet, just below the maximum of 90 feet, with an inflow of 712 cusecs and an outflow of 308 cusecs. The dam currently holds 3,800 mcft of water, against a maximum capacity of 4,047 mcft.

Flood alerts have been issued to 71 local bodies, including a municipality, two town panchayats, and several village panchayats across Tiruppur and Karur districts, according to official sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.