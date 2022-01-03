Reserve 10% beds, Coimbatore Collector tells private hospitals

Collector G.S. Sameeran had asked private hospitals to reserve 10% beds to treat Omicron-positive persons, said a release issued at the end of a meeting he had held here on Monday.

The 10% beds reserved to treat such persons under the Chief Minister Insurance Scheme would be in addition to the hospitals keeping ready to treat Omicron-positive persons, the release said and added that the Collector also asked the hospitals to strengthen their infrastructure to meet exigencies and stock adequate oxygen and life-saving drugs.