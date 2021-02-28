‘Reservation only for political mileage’

The Society for the Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) has alleged that the allocation of 10.5 % special reservation for Vanniyars by the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday was done for political mileage.

V. Rathna Sabapathy, president of SFRBC, alleged on Saturday that the ruling dispensation was hurrying with the Draft Act on reservation to Vanniyar and other sub sects only for getting political mileage.

“It is a mockery to give a reservation based on 1983 statistics,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Rathna Sabapathy, who met media persons along with State leaders of various communities in Coimbatore, said that the Government had earned the contempt of 160 communities including a few from the erstwhile Most Backward Class group. The organisers announced that they would be conducting awareness meetings at district, town and union level.