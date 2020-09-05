Reservation commences for special trains at Coimbatore Railway Station

Coimbatore

05 September 2020 23:23 IST

Reservations for the five special trains to be operated from Monday began at the passenger reservation system (PRS) counters at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Saturday.

Officials from the Salem Division of Southern Railway said that only 102 applications for around 250 passengers were received at the PRS counters and the rest of the bookings were done online . A total of six counters were opened for the bookings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the railway station. Stickers were pasted on the floor in front of the counters to indicate personal distancing as a COVID-19 precautionary measure and no overcrowding was reported on Saturday, according to the officials.

From Monday, Train No. 02675/76 Superfast Intercity Special, Train No. 02679/80 Intercity Superfast Special and Train No. 02673/74 Superfast Express Special will be operated every day between Coimbatore Junction and Dr. M.G.R Chennai Central Junction. Train No. 02083/84 Janshatabdi Special will be operated between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai Junction except for Tuesdays. Train No. 02671/72 Superfast Special will be operated between Mettupalayam Junction and Dr. M.G.R Chennai Central Junction on all days.

All five special trains received good bookings, particularly the Mettupalayam-Chennai train, on the first day of booking, officials said.

The Southern Railway operated one unreserved special train from Coimbatore to Chennai for the benefit of candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examinations. The counters for the train were opened at around 6 p.m. and the train left the station at 9 p.m., officials said.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan wrote to Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas seeking extension on validity of season train tickets purchased prior to the lockdown. He said in the letter that this extension would bring financial relief for the passengers whose livelihoods were hit due to the lockdown.