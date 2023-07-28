Researchers oriented on environmentally responsible technologies as part of S-20 Summit in Coimbatore

July 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Researchers received insights into designing an advanced framework for environmentally responsible technologies at a recent programme organised as part of Science-20 (S-20) Summit at PSGR Krishnammal College for Women.

The five-day Short Term Course (STC) on ‘Nanomaterials for Clean and Sustainable Environment’ organised by PG and Research Department of Chemistry, on the theme ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth’, served as an eyeopener for budding researchers to assimilate the fundamental science with cutting-edge technology involved in material synthesis for a sustainable environment, A. Shamitha Begum, Dean Academic, said.

V. Sudarsan, Scientific Officer, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, inaugurated the STC that covered a wide range of areas from synthesis of materials to varied energy applications.

College Chairperson R. Nandhini, Secretary N. Yesodha Devi, and Principal P. Meena also addressed the inaugural session, describing the programme as a best platform for faculty, researchers and students for knowledge-sharing.

Experts from other renowned Central universities like Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, and international universities like Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan; University of Nebraska, USA; and Dongguk University, South Korea, shared their research expertise.

The STC culminated with valedictorian address on the topic ‘Green Electronics For Sustainable Device Development’ by Kshitij R.B. Singh, Project Assistant, Dr. Shyam Pandey Laboratory, Graduate School of Life Science and Systems Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology.

