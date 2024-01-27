Research project on microplastics launched

January 27, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Project Genesis,’ a collaborative effort between JSS College of Pharmacy, Udhagamandalam, and the Environmental Plastic and Innovation Cluster (EPIC) at the University of New Castle, Australia, is set to unravel the secrets of microplastics and nanoplastics.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, under the Scheme for the Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), has funded this ground-breaking research, amounting to ₹72.15 lakh.

Led by Gowthamarajan and Thava Palanisami, the initiative, launched on November 28, 2023, marks a significant step in understanding the sources, pathways, and impacts of microplastics. The collaborative effort brings together government agencies, environmental NGOs, industry players, and academic institutions, fostering international cooperation and sharing knowledge to develop effective policies.

Beyond the scientific realm, the project emphasises public awareness and education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

S.P. Dhanabal, Principal of JSS College of Pharmacy, asserts that the project aims not only to unveil the mysteries of microplastics but also to empower communities. By spreading awareness, encouraging responsible consumption, and promoting waste management practices, the initiative strives to create a groundswell of support for a plastic-free future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US