GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Research project on microplastics launched

January 27, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Project Genesis,’ a collaborative effort between JSS College of Pharmacy, Udhagamandalam, and the Environmental Plastic and Innovation Cluster (EPIC) at the University of New Castle, Australia, is set to unravel the secrets of microplastics and nanoplastics.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, under the Scheme for the Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), has funded this ground-breaking research, amounting to ₹72.15 lakh.

Led by Gowthamarajan and Thava Palanisami, the initiative, launched on November 28, 2023, marks a significant step in understanding the sources, pathways, and impacts of microplastics. The collaborative effort brings together government agencies, environmental NGOs, industry players, and academic institutions, fostering international cooperation and sharing knowledge to develop effective policies.

Beyond the scientific realm, the project emphasises public awareness and education.

S.P. Dhanabal, Principal of JSS College of Pharmacy, asserts that the project aims not only to unveil the mysteries of microplastics but also to empower communities. By spreading awareness, encouraging responsible consumption, and promoting waste management practices, the initiative strives to create a groundswell of support for a plastic-free future.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.