Research on reasons for low back pain by Ganga Hospital team wins international award

January 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATOR

The Hindu Bureau
The team from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, which won the ISSLS Award for Best International Spine Research for the year 2022.

The team from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, which won the ISSLS Award for Best International Spine Research for the year 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A team of spine surgeons and radiologists from Coimbatore-based Ganga Hospital has won an award instituted by the International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine (ISSLS) for its research to identify reasons for the degeneration of the lumbar disc, the main cause of low back pain. The research work - ‘Lactate in Lumbar Discs – Metabolic Waste or Energy Biofuel? Insights from in-vivo MRS and T2R analysis following exercise and nimodipine in healthy volunteers’ - won the award for Best International Spine Research for the year 2022, which carries prize money of $20,000.

The study conducted by a team of doctors comprising Pushpa B.T., S. Rajasekaran, Murugesh Easwaran, Rishi Mugesh Kanna and Ajoy Prasad Shetty will be published as a lead scientific article in the European Spine Journal. It will also be presented in a plenary session during the ‘SpineWeek’ to be held in Melbourne, said a press release.

It added the spine research team has created a record by winning the ISSLS award five times -- 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

