‘Rescued’ persons in Coimbatore accuse police, NGOs of use of force, torture 

A section of persons who were allegedly rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Coimbatore City Police and various non-governmental organisations from the streets of Coimbatore accused the rescuers of forcibly keeping them in a shelter near Thondamuthur.

Some of them claimed that they have been working as construction workers and the police and volunteers of NGOs forcibly removed from streets, treating them as destitutes and alms seekers.

In a video that was widely shared, a man who was allegedly taken by the AHTU and the NGOs to the shelter claimed that he was working as a machine operator at a printing unit at Gandhipuram. He alleged that the rescue team forcibly took him to the shelter.

Many others alleged that they were doing various odd jobs and expressed their discomfort over forcibly tonsuring their heads. A few alleged that they were beaten up while being removed from streets.

Tension prevailed in front of the facility at Attukal near Thondamuthur as people from the locality and members of an organisation camped at the place. They demanded the release of those who were brought to the shelter.

Senior police officers from the Coimbatore District Police held talks with the protestors and informed them that NGOs had received necessary permissions from district authorities to rescue destitute and homeless persons from streets. They assured them that the authorities will investigate whether anyone was forcibly taken to the shelter home.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that he directed the inspector of AHTU to talk to each person at the shelter home and find out if anyone was taken to the place by force. He was also coordinating with the Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police to ease the situation at the shelter home.

“The concern of the police and the NGOs was that nobody should suffer on the streets,” he said.