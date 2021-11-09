Rescued juvenile elephant falls sick near Coimbatore

A juvenile male elephant that was rescued by the Forest Department from a pit on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus near Periyanaickenpalayam in the district two days ago, was found collapsed in a private land on Monday.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that veterinarians, Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Vetrivel from Kovanoor near Periyanaickenpalayam, administered glucose and other vital drugs to revive the elephant.

Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer S. Selvaraj and his team are on guard at the place to stop other elephants from straying into the private land in search of the juvenile elephant, aged between six and eight.

The elephant was found trapped in a rainwater clogged pit on the fringes of the CRPF campus on Saturday noon. As it was unable to get out of the pit, the Department lifted it using an excavator. Though the elephant walked into the forest, the staff continued to monitor the animal and found it unwell on Monday.