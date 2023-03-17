Rescued elephant calf from Dharmapuri brought to Theppakadu elephant camp

March 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

An abandoned three-month-old elephant calf that was rescued from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district was brought to the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday, where it is to be raised in captivity.

Forest Department officials said that the calf was found abandoned by its mother, and since efforts to reunite it with another herd proved futile, a decision was made to raise the elephant in captivity.

On Thursday, the calf was boarded onto a specially-designed truck and made the long, careful journey with veterinarians from the Forest Department, who accompanied the elephant to Theppakadu. Once at the camp, forest veterinarians prepared a special enclosure for the calf and ensured limited human interactions with the animal to pacify the calf and allow it to acclimatise itself to the new surroundings.

Bomman, the mahout at Theppakadu, who with his wife, Bellie, raised two other calves – Raghu and Bommie and whose story was documented in the Oscar-award winning documentary, “Elephant Whisperers” has been charged with taking care of the animal. Forest officials said that the young elephant was receiving the best of medical care and was being monitored 24x7.

“The animal is currently healthy, and is doing well. Veterinarians are constantly monitoring its well-being,” said a forest official. The Theppakadu camp has an excellent recent record in taking care of young elephants and raising them to maturity. The young calf is being fed baby formula as well as nutritional supplements.