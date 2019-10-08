Rescued child workers to get new classroom

Construction of a classroom for the special school run under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) at Gundri Hills began here with funding by Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam.

There are 16 schools in the district with 334 children run by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the hills areas of Kadambur, Bargur, and Talavadi and also in plains. Rescued child workers were admitted to the school where they learn the basics for two years after which they were admitted to the regular schools. The school at Gundri has 15 students and is run by an NGO, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR). The school with a classroom functions in a shed made of bamboo and covered with asbestos sheets. Hence, there is a demand for a classroom in a concrete structure.

The college management sponsored concrete blocks and construction materials, worth about ₹ 50,000 and work began recently. Labours employed by the college began the work with the help of NSS students of the college who carried out various activities in the hills for a week recently.

A team of 60 NSS students trained people in making floor mat with used clothes, conducted classes for students on the importance of education through Bommalattam and stressed on the need for continuing the studies till college. Gundri Panchayat with 22 villages has population of over 5,500, but has no health care facility. Hence, students conducted a survey at the five anganwadis in the panchayat to study on the common diseases that affect them. Also, Pongal was prepared by villagers on the temple premises where various events, including sports and cultural were conducted. S.C. Natraj, Director, SUDAR and others were present.