Rescued child workers pass Class XII exams

As many as 13 rescued child workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have passed Class XII this year. These students were rescued under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) in 2013-14 and were helped to join mainstream school education. They completed Class XII in 2020-21. Three students - S. Abhinaya, E. Kribhavathy and N. Nagalakshmi - had secured more than 80 % marks. Students who completed Class X and wanted to pursue diploma or Industrial Training were given ₹6,000 support every month. Similarly, those who completed Class XII and proceed to do undergraduate programme, nursing or teacher training were given ₹6,000 a year, a release from the NCLP said.

Interview

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore North, will conduct an interview on August 4 to select apprentices for wiremen/electrician posts. As many as 70 candidates will be selected. The Tangedco had sent letters to 350 candidates who had completed industrial training in wireman/electrician courses and had registered with the employment office here. The interview will be held at the Tangedco North office at Tatabad. The candidates should bring original and photo copies of education, community, and transfer certificates and also the employment office registration card, according to a release from Tangedco.

Welcome measure

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has welcomed the allocation of ₹500 crore to Tiruppur for developing industrial eco system.

President of FIEO and chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council A. Sakthivel said in a release it would enhance the competitiveness of Tiruppy. He also welcomed the launch of single window website 2.0 to help industries get clearances faster.

Partnership

Lawrencedale Agro Processing, an integrated agriculture service provider, has partnered with Sagri, a Japan-based technology company, to build an eco system that will blend technology with in-farm nurturing for the marginalised and tribal farmers.

A release from LEAF said Satellite data obtained from a wide area would be used to analyse normalised difference vegetation index of a farmland over a period of time and use machine learning technology to solve major agricultural issues. “We can predict the quality of the produce along with the yield. It gives the farming eco system the much needed confidence to come up with multiple services,” said Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder and CEO of Lawrencedale.

Product launched

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday launched Arogya Rakshak, a comprehensive health insurance plan, at all its 26 branch offices and 20 satellite offices in Coimbatore Division. The Division, covering Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts, has 13,000 agents.

The new plan provides floater cover for members of a family and gives hospital cash, surgical benefits and periodical health check ups. The plan was unveiled by M. Prasannan, Senior Divisional Manager, and was received by S. Govindaraj, Marketing Manager in the presence of N. Subramani, Chief Manager (B & AC), according to a release.

Contribution

Rasi Hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday donated ₹1 lakh towards providing vaccination by it free of cost to the needy. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the scheme here so that businesses and institutions can contribute CSR funds towards vaccinating the needy at private hospitals free of cost.