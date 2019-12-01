Rescued child workers exhibit skills

Rescued and rehabilitated child workers, now studying in special centres across the district, exhibited creative products made by them at an event organised here on Saturday by the National Child Labour Project (NCLP).

They had made wall hangings, traffic signal models, wind mills, products out of coconut shells, cashew husk and waste materials, etc. Some of them had displayed their drawing skills.

The children also took part in cultural programmes. The NCLP organised a day-long skill development training and exhibition here for the rehabilitated child workers. The 24 special centres in the district, where nearly 460 rescued child workers are studying, conducted competitions for the students on November 14. Prizes were distributed to the winners at the programme.

The event was organised on Saturday in an effort to create a platform for the children to display their skills, said T.V. Vijayakumar, project director of NCLP. “We decided to celebrate Children’s Day in a different way this year and planned the programme, he added.

The teachers at the special centres had guided the students and on Saturday, each centre got to learn from the other the different kinds of products and models that they can make.

Sessions

Further, sessions were held in which resource persons taught new words through stories, gave motivational talks, and trained the children in different skills.