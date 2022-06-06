Rescued child receives interest amount in Tiruppur

The Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), Tiruppur has handed over the interest amount of the fine to a boy, who was rescued as a child labourer, on Monday.

According to a press release, The Tiruppur District Labour Department has conducted a search operation last February and rescued a 12-year-old boy who was working as a child labour in a workshop. Both the employer and the child were produced before the court, that ordered a fine of ₹20,000 for the employer.

As per the provisions, the fine amount has to be kept in a separate bank account maintained by the government and interest has to be paid twice a year, till the child attains the age of 18. After attaining 18 years, the entire amount has to be transferred to the children’s account.

On Monday, the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) handed over the first instalment of interest to the rescued boy. She also said that steps will be taken to provide the government’s share of ₹15,000 for the welfare of the child, the press release noted.

According to the provisions of Child Labour (Protection and Regulation) Act, 1986, employment of children below 14 years in any commercial establishment and children aged between 14 and 18 in hazardous employment is an offence. The employer shall be punishable with a fine of up to ₹50,000 or two years imprisonment or both.