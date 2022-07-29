Coimbatore

Rescue of migrant labourer in Namakkal sought

Staff Reporter Namakkal July 29, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:14 IST

Member of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board V. Maheswaran has urged the government to rescue a migrant worker, who was kept as bonded labourer in a hollow brick unit in Namakkal.

Mr. Maheswaran said two weeks ago that three migrant labourers from Odisha were employed in a hollow brick unit at Athanur in Namakkal district.

The unit management allegedly treated them as bonded labourers and forced them to work from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Unable to bear the torture, two of the workers escaped from the unit.

P. Thandsundar Bariha (24) is the remaining worker in the unit, and the two migrant workers allegedly claimed there is danger to his life. When we contacted the Labour Department officials, they did not answer properly, Mr. Maheswaran added.

Speaking to The Hindu , Namakkal District Assistant Commissioner for Labour Department Thirunandhan said he is unaware of the issue and will investigate.

Namakkal Revenue Divisional Officer T. Manjula said that action will be taken in this regard.

