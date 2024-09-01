Request for wheelchair by man with disability met within a day in Dharmapuri

The request for a wheelchair by a man with disability was met in less than a day after Dharmapuri Collector K. Shanthi sanctioned the wheelchair, and had it delivered at his doorstep at Karimangalam during the Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril programme on Friday (August 30, 2024).

T. Ramasamy, a resident of Kooduthuraipatty, had petitioned the Collector during her stay in Karimangalam block as part of the programme on Thursday (August 29, 2024). Acting on the petition, the Collector ordered that a wheelchair be issued to Ramasamy. The same was handed over to him on Friday.