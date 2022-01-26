Republic Day celebration low-key in the Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

26 January 2022 18:50 IST

The 73rd Republic Day celebration in Udhagamandalam was a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 protocol in place across the State.

As District Collector S.P. Amrith was said to be unwell, the tricolour was unfurled by District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini at the celebrations held at the Government Arts College ground on Wednesday. A cultural dance was performed by the Toda Adivasi community at the event, which usually showcases multiple performances from various Adivasi groups in the district.

A total of 94 government employees from the Departments of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health, and Revenue were commended for their exemplary services during last year. District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat, MLA R. Ganesh, and officials from the district administration took part in the event.

Many of the police and fire and rescue service personnel were commended for their efforts to rescue Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other military personnel, after the helicopter they were flying in crashed near the Kattery Park near Coonoor in December 2021.

Police presence was strengthened at all major public places across the district and in border areas in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

In the Nilgiris forest division, Forest Department staff who were involved in the rescue and release of a leopard that had fallen into a well in Kotagiri were given commendations for their efforts in safely rescuing the animal.

On Wednesday, a few members of the local Baduga Desa Party staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the Badaga community. The handful of protestors were quickly removed and arrested. They were released a short while later.