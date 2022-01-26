Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour following COVID-19 protocol in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran presenting the Chief Minister’s Medal for meritorious service to a police personnel at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

COIMBATORE

26 January 2022 17:50 IST

: Coimbatore joined the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with Collector G.S. Sameeran hoisting the tricolour at the V.O.C. Park Ground.

After saluting the flag, he accepted the guard of honour that included march past by the Coimbatore City Police and Home Guards. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve, City Police, Y. Jaffar Sadiq led the parade as commander.

Men and women personnel from the Armed Reserve marched past the flag followed by the Coimbatore Rural Police Armed Reserve personnel and city and rural Home Guards personnel. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel followed the Home Guards.

Amid the rendition of patriotic songs, the Collector released doves and presented the Chief Minister’s medal to 109 police personnel for exemplary duty.

He later gave away award and certificate of appreciation to A. Nirmala, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College Hospita, and 14 doctors, nurses and male nursing assistants for their contribution in combating the COVID-19 spread.

Mr. Sameeran also gave the award and certificate to M. Raveendran, Dean, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, and 20 others, 27 persons from the Medical and Rural Health Services, 32 persons including the Deputy Director, Health Services,P. Aruna, from the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 50 persons from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, 43 persons manning the COVID-19 Control Room, 25 employees of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, eight from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, six from the Animal Husbandry Department, six from the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, a like number of staff from the Public Works Department, five from Horticulture Department, six from Agriculture Department among others.

The Collector also recognised the services of the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, and KG Hospital, Coimbatore, for their service in taking forward the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The district administration had tasked thasilars concerned to honour freedom fighters right at the latter’s door step.

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara hoisted the national flag in the presence of Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other senior officials. A release from the Corporation said he gave certificate and ₹ 2,000 each to 19 staff in recognition of 25 years of unblemished service.

The release also said that he also gave certificate of appreciation to 15 staff who worked in the forefront in combating COVID-19 spread in the city.