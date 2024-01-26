January 26, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ceremonial parade, honouring heirs of freedom fighters and language martyrs, and cultural programmes by schoolchildren marked the 75th Republic Day celebration held at VOC Park Ground in Coimbatore on Friday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati unfurled the national flag at 8.05 a.m., inspected the guard of honour and took the salute of the parade by the Armed Reserves of Coimbatore City and District Police, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the Home Guards and the National Cadet Corps.

Mr. Pati honoured heirs of freedom fighters and language martyrs, before presenting medals to 67 personnel of the city police and 37 personnel of the district police. He presented certificates of appreciation to 208 persons, including 133 police personnel, officials from various government departments, doctors, and hospital workers.

Children from various schools in the district performed cultural programmes featuring the unity and diversity of India, culture of Tamil Nadu, and patriotism.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Additional Collector (Development) Sweta Suman, Pollachi Sub-Collector A. Catherine Saranya, Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Revenue Divisional Officers were present.

The Collector later took part in the Gram Sabha held at Kallipalayam panchayat in Sarkar Samakulam taluk.

Mr. Balakrishnan unfurled the national flag on the newly-installed mast on the premises of his office at 10.30 a.m.

Conservancy workers recognised

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran unfurled the national flag and distributed certificates of appreciation to nine best-performing conservancy workers.

Further, 73 Corporation workers across departments were recognised. The mayor distributed certificates to them. There was a special mention of workers who completed 25 years of service.

Students from the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, R.S. Puram, and the Corporation Girls School, Ramakrishnapuram, were among those who participated in the cultural programmes.

