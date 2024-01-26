ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day celebrated in the Nilgiris

January 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna releasing the Tricolour balloons at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Dances performed by the indigenous Kattunayakans and Kotas, marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations, held at the Government Arts College Grounds in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, unfurled the Tricolour. Accompanied by the District Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel, she accepted the guard of honour during the event.

The Chief Minister’s constabulary medal was awarded to 18 police personnel, while 122 government officials from different departments were given certificates commending them for their service.

