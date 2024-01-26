Republic Day celebrated in the Nilgiris

January 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Dances performed by the indigenous Kattunayakans and Kotas, marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations, held at the Government Arts College Grounds in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, unfurled the Tricolour. Accompanied by the District Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel, she accepted the guard of honour during the event.

The Chief Minister’s constabulary medal was awarded to 18 police personnel, while 122 government officials from different departments were given certificates commending them for their service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT