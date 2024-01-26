GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day celebrated in the Nilgiris

January 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna releasing the Tricolour balloons at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna releasing the Tricolour balloons at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Dances performed by the indigenous Kattunayakans and Kotas, marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations, held at the Government Arts College Grounds in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, unfurled the Tricolour. Accompanied by the District Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel, she accepted the guard of honour during the event.

The Chief Minister’s constabulary medal was awarded to 18 police personnel, while 122 government officials from different departments were given certificates commending them for their service.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.