ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day celebrated in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts

January 26, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the guard of honour in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Friday.

At the function held at Dharmapuri district stadium, Collector K. Santhi hoisted the national flag and distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to 48 police personnel. She also distributed appreciation certificates to 341 officials from various departments.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹3.27 lakh to 25 beneficiaries. Gram sabha meetings were held in all the 251 panchayats in the district. The Collector participated in the meeting held at Thalavaihalli panchayat in Nallampalli panchayat union.

 Collector K.M. Sarayu taking salute at the guard of honour in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In Krishnagiri, Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the national flag at the district stadium and distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to 46 police personnel and appreciation certificates to 186 officials from various departments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also distributed ₹59.10 lakh welfare assistance to 27 beneficiaries. Later, 805 students from six schools performed cultural programmes.

The gram sabha meetings were held in 333 panchayats in the district. The Collector participated at the meeting held at Ittikal Agaram panchayat in the Krishnagiri panchayat union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US