Republic Day celebrated in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts

January 26, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Friday.

At the function held at Dharmapuri district stadium, Collector K. Santhi hoisted the national flag and distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to 48 police personnel. She also distributed appreciation certificates to 341 officials from various departments.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹3.27 lakh to 25 beneficiaries. Gram sabha meetings were held in all the 251 panchayats in the district. The Collector participated in the meeting held at Thalavaihalli panchayat in Nallampalli panchayat union.

In Krishnagiri, Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the national flag at the district stadium and distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to 46 police personnel and appreciation certificates to 186 officials from various departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also distributed ₹59.10 lakh welfare assistance to 27 beneficiaries. Later, 805 students from six schools performed cultural programmes.

The gram sabha meetings were held in 333 panchayats in the district. The Collector participated at the meeting held at Ittikal Agaram panchayat in the Krishnagiri panchayat union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT