Republic Day celebrated in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts

January 26, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the guard of honour in Dharmapuri.

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the guard of honour in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Friday.

At the function held at Dharmapuri district stadium, Collector K. Santhi hoisted the national flag and distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to 48 police personnel. She also distributed appreciation certificates to 341 officials from various departments.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹3.27 lakh to 25 beneficiaries. Gram sabha meetings were held in all the 251 panchayats in the district. The Collector participated in the meeting held at Thalavaihalli panchayat in Nallampalli panchayat union.

 Collector K.M. Sarayu taking salute at the guard of honour in Krishnagiri on Friday.

 Collector K.M. Sarayu taking salute at the guard of honour in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In Krishnagiri, Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the national flag at the district stadium and distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to 46 police personnel and appreciation certificates to 186 officials from various departments.

The Collector also distributed ₹59.10 lakh welfare assistance to 27 beneficiaries. Later, 805 students from six schools performed cultural programmes.

The gram sabha meetings were held in 333 panchayats in the district. The Collector participated at the meeting held at Ittikal Agaram panchayat in the Krishnagiri panchayat union.

