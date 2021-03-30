Report poll code violation

Coimbatore

30 March 2021 00:15 IST

The district administration has asked people to either dial the election control room or use the cVIGIL mobile application to report complaints on poll code violations. In a release issued here on Monday, Collector S. Nagarajan said those looking to report violations could dial either 1800 425 4757 or 0422-2201097.

Alternatively, they could use the Election Commission of India’s cVIGIL mobile application. Thus far, the administration had received 132 complaints at the control room and 583 through the mobile application.

Of these, it had resolved 539 complaints, rejected 175 and was reviewing the rest for further action, the release said.

