Report of boy fell ill after eating burger in Namakkal not true: Collector

September 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Collector S. Uma clarified on Wednesday that the report of an 18-year-old boy who fell ill after eating a burger was false and added that no such incident had taken place.

News spread that the boy of Poonga Nagar had eaten the chicken burger at a shop on Namakkal - Salem Road on Tuesday night had complained of vomiting and was admitted to the hospital. However, officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted inquiries at the shop and the hospital and found that no such incident had taken place. The Collector said that the news was not true.