‘Replace Murugan idol in Salem temple’
Sivanadiars staged a protest here on Sunday demanding that the damaged idol of Lord Muruga at Sugavaneswarar Temple be replaced.
Works are on at the temple for several months for the kumbabishekam, which is scheduled to be held on September 7. Meanwhile, some devotees claimed that the idol of Lord Muruga at the temple’s main entrance was damaged during the work.
On Sunday, Sivanadiars gathered in front of the temple and said the damaged idol should be replaced before the kumbabishekam. They sang devotional songs for one hour before dispersing.
