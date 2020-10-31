Repeal farm Acts: Congress

Congress cadre staging a demonstration in front of Salem Collectorate on Saturday.

ERODE/Salem

31 October 2020 23:49 IST

Urging the Central government to repeal the three farm Acts, members of Erode Urban District Congress Committee staged a demonstration here on Saturday.

Led by its president E.P. Ravi, the functionaries said the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, were anti-farmers and anti-national and would benefit only corporate companies. They said the companies would have the major role in fixing the price of farm products. The government had enacted the Acts to provide revenue to the companies and crush the farmers. They raised slogans against the government and wanted the laws repealed.

Earlier, the party proposed to observe a fast near Kalaimadu Silai to which the police denied permission. Hence, the demonstration was staged.

In Salem, the cadre protested in front of the Collectorate. They raised slogans condemning the Centre and said the government was acting against the interest of farmers. The protesters alleged that the farm Acts would affect the livelihood of farmers and demanded that the Centre should withdraw the Acts. Close to 50 persons took part in the protest.