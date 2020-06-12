Repatriation flight lands with 181 Indians from Singapore

As many as 181 Indians landed at the Coimbatore International Airport here on a repatriation flight from Singapore on Friday.
The passengers arrived on an Air India Express flight (IX 1681) around 10.10 p.m., airport sources said.
The passengers include 103 men, 72 women, two boys and four infants. The swab samples of all the 181 passengers were collected on arrival for COVID-19 test.
Three more flights
Three more repatriation flights are scheduled to land in Coimbatore on June 13, 14 and 23 with Indians from Muscat, Singapore and Doha respectively, according to the airport sources.
