Repatriation flight from Singapore brings 176 Indians to Coimbatore

As many as 176 Indians reached Coimbatore International Airport on a repatriation flight from Singapore on Wednesday.

The passengers arrived here on an Air India Express flight (IX 1687) around 7.50 p.m.

Airport Authority of India, Central Industrial Security Force, Revenue Department and Health Department made various arrangements for the passengers. Sources at the airport said that swab samples of all the 176 passengers, including an infant, were collected on arrival for COVID-19 test.

Institutional quarantine

A list of hotels providing paid institutional quarantine was given to the passengers. Health Department officials said all the passengers would have to remain in paid institutional quarantine for seven days. Passengers whose test result return negative would be allowed to go home for another seven days of quarantine.

Sources at the airport said that four more repatriation flights operated by Air India Express -- two from Singapore and one each from Muscat and Doha -- were scheduled to arrive Coimbatore on June 12, 13, 14 and 23.

The first repatriation flight from Dubai to Coimbatore with 180 passengers landed here on June 3. Five passengers had tested positive for COVID-19.