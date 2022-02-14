Repairing of roads, drains awaited in Tiruppur Zone-I

Voters of Zone-I of Tiruppur Corporation, which covers several prominent localities of the city, expect the repair of damaged roads and blocked drains to be carried out following the urban local bodies elections.

Zone-I comprises 15 wards in total. The major areas that come under this zone include Anupparpalayam, Velampalayam, Angeripalayam, Chettipalayam, Samundipuram and Kumar Nagar. With a total of 1,62,915 voters, this zone contains 22.53% of the total electorate in Tiruppur Corporation.

N. Geetha, a resident of Thilagar Nagar in Anupparpalayam who runs a kiosk in the area, said the roads had been damaged for the past few years in her locality. “If it rains, we cannot even walk on these roads,” she said. The sewage and storm water drains in her area remained blocked, Ms. Geetha said.

According to C. Nandagopal, a member of the CPI(M) District Committee, blockage of drains in several areas of Zone-I poses health hazards and urged the Corporation to desilt the drains. Supply of drinking water was irregular in most of the wards as the water was available only “once in 10 or 15 days,” he claimed.

Mr. Nandagopal also alleged that the Corporation had increased the building plan approval fees in recent years, adding that the elected representatives must take steps to ensure basic amenities for the residents of Zone-I after the elections.