Repairing of damaged parapet wall on Brooke Bond Road in Coimbatore city begins

The Corporation on Wednesday started works to repair the damaged parapet wall on Dr. Krishnasamy Mudaliyar Road (Brooke Bond Road) close to the Avinashi Road flyover. Workers removed the damaged portions from Wednesday and started erecting a new parapet wall. The Hindu in its columns on Wednesday had highlighted the condition of the parapet wall and the threat it posed to the motorists. Sources with the Corporation said that the existing parapet wall had weakened over the years and also due to hits by negligently driven vehicles. The works of repairing the wall commenced soon after officials noticed its condition considering the safety of motorists. The road with two-way traffic also witnesses congestion in the peak hours as it receives vehicles that enter and exit the busy Avinashi Road.