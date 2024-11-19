 />
Repair works begin on Pollachi-Palakkad overbridge in Coimbatore

Updated - November 19, 2024 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The road has faced recurring complaints from motorists about iron girders protruding onto the road surface.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Highways (Projects) department has initiated repair works on the overbridge along the Pollachi–Palakkad Interstate National Highway near Vadugapalayam. Constructed in 2022 at a cost of ₹55.17 lakh, the bridge spans the Pollachi–Podanur railway line but has faced recurring complaints from motorists about iron girders protruding onto the road surface.

Following protests by road users, repair works commenced to replace the iron girders and raise the road surface for safer and smoother travel.

To facilitate the repairs, one side of the bridge has been closed, with two-way traffic redirected to the remaining lane. However, the arrangement has caused significant traffic congestion, prompting motorists to urge the National Highways Department to expedite the work by deploying additional manpower.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:33 pm IST


