Reopen residential centre for differently-abled children, activists urge Coimbatore district administration

February 12, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Government Residential Special Training Centre at Kattoor in Podanur for the differently-abled children is yet to be reopened since its closure during the lockdown in 2020. It must be operated again as soon as possible, activists have urged the authorities concerned.

Members of the Coimbatore District Differently Abled Welfare Association for Women and the Sunshine Learning Difficulties Center claimed that about 120 children, who are differently-abled and/or with a single parent can avail of free education, if the district administration restarts the centre, which is now in a dilapidated condition.

The members said that they had petitioned the administration regarding this in September 2022 and plan to resubmit their request during the grievance redressal meeting with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

“The number of special schools (for the disabled) run by the State government is very less,” said association president C. Jayaprabha.

According to a data shared by the School Education Department, there is one government school and 15 private schools for special children in the district.

“Further, 4,220 children with special needs have been enrolled in various schools in the district this academic year, of which 300 are admitted to the inclusive education centres, 3,498 in regular schools and 422 are home-schooled. For 15 education blocks, 80 special educators and 10 physiotherapists have been appointed,” a department official said.

Infra needs

“Roughly 30 children were staying and studying at the Podanur school earlier. But presently, miscreants sneak into the locked premises and indulge in anti-social activities,” alleged Dr. Jayaprabha.

“For the past two years, we have been conducting monthly meetings in front of a dilapidated building on one side of the campus and using the playground for welfare programmes for differently-abled women or sports coaching for persons with disabilities (PwDs),” she added.

“A corporate organisation has approached us for renovating the school. Also, a Rotary Club in Coimbatore has assured a designated vehicle to transport children for free, apart from boarding for students,” she said.