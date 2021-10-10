Coimbatore

‘Reopen places of worship during weekends’

Leader of Tamil Manila Congress G.K.Vasan has said that the State government should reopen places of worship to the public during weekends as well.

Talking to presspersons here, Mr. Vasan said that the State government which has permitted Tasmac outlets to function on all days of a week, should permit places of worship to be opened for the public on weekends as well rather than keeping it closed during Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Though the party welcomes reopening of schools for classes 1-8, the government must consider resuming classes from November 8 instead of November 1 considering Diwali crowd, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 11:36:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/reopen-places-of-worship-during-weekends/article36934310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY